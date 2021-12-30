Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari remained absent from the House when the amendments in the Finance Bill were tabled

In a tweet, he said even today the attitude of the opposition was undemocratic.

Instead of presenting their point of view, they showed rude behaviour in the House.Those who claimed to block the legislation, abstained from the proceedings, he added.