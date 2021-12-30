UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Attitude Undemocratic In Parliament: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 10:50 PM

Opposition's attitude undemocratic in parliament: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were again absent from the House on the occasion of prevention of amendments in the Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were again absent from the House on the occasion of prevention of amendments in the Finance Bill.

In a tweet, he said even today the attitude of the opposition was undemocratic.

Instead of presenting arguments, they had shown rude behaviour in the House.

He said that those who claimed to block the legislation, themselves disappeared.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condemns killing of police personne ..

Chief Minister condemns killing of police personnel in Mir Ali

7 minutes ago
 Newly elected Tehsil Chairman formally joins PTI

Newly elected Tehsil Chairman formally joins PTI

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appoints party office beare ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appoints party office bearers in Charsadda

7 minutes ago
 18,000 cops to be deputed in all churches in Punja ..

18,000 cops to be deputed in all churches in Punjab on new year night

7 minutes ago
 US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for ..

US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - R ..

13 minutes ago
 Two lawmakers clash in National Assembly

Two lawmakers clash in National Assembly

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.