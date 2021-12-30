(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were again absent from the House on the occasion of prevention of amendments in the Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were again absent from the House on the occasion of prevention of amendments in the Finance Bill.

In a tweet, he said even today the attitude of the opposition was undemocratic.

Instead of presenting arguments, they had shown rude behaviour in the House.

He said that those who claimed to block the legislation, themselves disappeared.