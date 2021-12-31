UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Behaviour In NA Reprehensible: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 07:18 PM

Opposition's behaviour in NA reprehensible: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the undemocratic and non-parliamentary attitude of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) is reprehensible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the undemocratic and non-parliamentary attitude of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA) is reprehensible.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said the opposition violated all established democratic traditions. The unwarranted hullabaloo of the opposition was just a failed attempt to show off, he said adding that the opposition should have protested against their absent leaders.

He said the opposition leader, who was absent from the National Assembly, had also been ousted from the politics. The opposition was pursuing negative politics under the guise of price-hike, he added.

In the current situation, there was no room for politics of anarchy, he warned. The opposition has no interest in the problems of people; they only want power, the CM said. The attitude of the opposition was against the national interest, he said and added that the opposition parties had lost their credibility among people.

The nation had recognised the duplicitous faces of the hypocritical gang, he added. The PTI government, led by PM Imran Khan, is committed to promoting democratic, constitutional and parliamentary traditions, concluded the CM.

