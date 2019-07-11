Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday termed the no trust motion, moved by the opposition parties against the Senate chairman, a political adventure, which would be foiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies

Talking to media persons here after attending a seminar on the occasion of death anniversary of Sir Agha Khan III, she said the country could not afford any political adventure due to its political and economic situation.

The opposition had opted for the same tactics to create hurdles in the passage of national budget but failed due to prudent polices of the government.

They would meet the same fate in their effort to remove the Senate chairman, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader, who had challenged the prevailing status quo and from the very first day after assuming power had been working on institutional reforms to strengthen them.

She said state institutions were supreme in civilized democracies but former rulers had made every attempt to weaken them by making them subservient to their will.