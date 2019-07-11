UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Bid Against Senate Chairman A Political Adventure: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Opposition's bid against Senate chairman a political adventure: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday termed the no trust motion, moved by the opposition parties against the Senate chairman, a political adventure, which would be foiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday termed the no trust motion, moved by the opposition parties against the Senate chairman, a political adventure, which would be foiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies.

Talking to media persons here after attending a seminar on the occasion of death anniversary of Sir Agha Khan III, she said the country could not afford any political adventure due to its political and economic situation.

The opposition had opted for the same tactics to create hurdles in the passage of national budget but failed due to prudent polices of the government.

They would meet the same fate in their effort to remove the Senate chairman, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader, who had challenged the prevailing status quo and from the very first day after assuming power had been working on institutional reforms to strengthen them.

She said state institutions were supreme in civilized democracies but former rulers had made every attempt to weaken them by making them subservient to their will.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Morales Reaffirms Bolivian Plans to Purchase Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Dismiss Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, Bolivia Sign Agreements on Energy, Securit ..

2 minutes ago

PIA starts operation on seven new routes: Senate b ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says to Hold News Conference on Citizenship ..

5 minutes ago

China to introduce more measures to stabilize fore ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.