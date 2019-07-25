Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Thursday while criticizing in strong terms the opposition parties over celebrating ' Black Day ' termed it a new tactic of opposition to hide their failure as they wanted to escape the alleged cases.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq Thursday while criticizing in strong terms the opposition parties over celebrating ' Black Day ' termed it a new tactic of opposition to hide their failure as they wanted to escape the alleged cases.

Talking to ptv news, he said the alleged people after looting the national Exchequer did not feel guilty over it and even striving hard to divert the attention of the masses by using the tools of public gathering and observing the days.

"Black Day and other tactics of opposition can not defeat the government as the PTI government is taking all significant initiatives in favor of nation that will definitely change the fate of common man in near future", he added.

He further said government had started many projects including housing and loan schemes for common man.

While commenting on national economy, he said former regimes had left the national kitty in the worst condition adding the loyal and sincere efforts of the incumbent government would strengthen it gradually .