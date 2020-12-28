(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan won't be blackmailed despite hue and cry and opposition would have to answer for its rampant corruption as there is zero chance of another NRO.

In a video statement, he said the government would never offer any kind of NRO to the opposition.

The opposition would have to answer their deeds as there is zero chance of brokering National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) like deal they did in the past.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won't resign from assemblies despite flattery of Bilawal Bhutto.

"No matter how much you shout or jump, Imran Khan will not be blackmailed. Maryam Safdar, no matter how much you exhibit obedience to Bilawal Bhutto, you will not get the resignation from Pakistan People's Party (PPP)." he said.

The use of foul language against institutions in PDM meetings has proved that the opposition could go to any extent for grabbing power.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already predicted that opposition's politics has already entered into blind alley.

The leadership of (PDM) Pakistan Democratic Movement was sitting together and using the platform of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

"We all know what language former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his party used in the past against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Nawaz Sharif and his party had hatched conspiracies against the leadership of PPP and even became facilitator in the execution of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

It is a shame for Bilawal and Maryam that they have changed their political affiliations to protect their personal interests, he said adding that today, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto would be restless in their last resting places as to where their descendants have brought the national level party - the PPP.

He noted that an ideological party – the PPP was turned into a corrupt party.

Maryam's anger and the obvious reluctance on her face testified the fact that the PDM has been torn apart.

She was the same woman, who used to say that she has no property in London or even in Pakistan. The same lady was the inventor of the Calibri font and presented a letter of Qatri prince in her defense.

Despite that her father remained the Prime Minister of country thrice, the questions of the court and the people on how they had amassed assets were not yet answered.

They used their powers for expanding their business by violating rights of the people and destroying the national institutions.

There is no shame in them, he said adding that these were the thieves who believe that the offence is the best defence.

The opposition has launched a campaign against an elected, democratic government and a popular leader Imran, who was hope of the future and will surely lead the country to prosperity.