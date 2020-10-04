UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Campaign Aims To Create Chaos, It Will Fail Miserably: Fawad Chaudhary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Opposition's Campaign aims to create chaos, it will fail miserably: Fawad Chaudhary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has termed the Opposition's Alliance against government was aimed at creating chaos in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaaf House here on Sunday.

He said that the ongoing campaign will also fail miserably, just as the "Abu Bachao Campaign" had failed earlier.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Wasim Shehzad, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman, General Secretary Saeed Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that the Opposition has neither moral nor constitutional ground for their movement.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan assures them that PTI will not insist on accountability, they will all work on the old salary today. He said that the statement of Nawaz Sharif was that his two sons were living in expensive area of London but N-League workers and their children in Pakistan be taken to the streets.

The Federal Minister said that he had advised PML-N and PPP to hold meetings in marriage halls.

He said that today PPP and PML-N have to rely on the children of madrassas and Benazir Bhutto's party has to work under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an ordinary PPP worker will be saddened because of this.

He said that PTI has lost 15 seats with less than 2500 votes, and it had taken PTI four years to open four Constituencies against rigging in the 2013 elections.

The Federal Minister said that the law of accountability has been framed by PML-N and the Chairman NAB was appointed by Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and the cases being investigated today are the same cases that PML-N and PPP has filed against each other.

The Federal Minister said that Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq also criticizes PTI and Sirajul Haq is also the head of a religious party but he does not have the resources like Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that it happened suddenly that Maulana Fazlur Rehman became the owner of billions of rupees.

He said that we want to shift the public transport of Karachi to electricity and for this we have asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to talk to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding he said he will also meet CM Sindh in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Benazir Bhutto Technology Governor Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriage London Same Alliance Sunday Murad Ali Shah Moral Afridi All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.