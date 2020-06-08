(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Monday said that coalition of the opposition was nothing but misleading the people as well as futile effort to conceal their corruption.

In a statement issued here, he said, those who looted national exchequer would be held accountable.

He mentioned that those who were soaked in corruption could not escape from the court of the people.

The minister said that people had rejected those filled their coffers with looted money in the last general elections, adding that now no corrupt politician would mislead the people.

He said that a comprehensive policy for the common man was being formulated in the forthcoming budget.