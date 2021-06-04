Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the conspiracy to derail the democratic system would failed miserably as economic team would prepare a 'pro-poor and relief-oriented' budget for the next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the conspiracy to derail the democratic system would failed miserably as economic team would prepare a 'pro-poor and relief-oriented' budget for the next fiscal year.

Current government would presented an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget but opposition's conspiracies before budget is only aim to get political point scoring, she said while speaking to a Private news channel.

She said the anarchistic political designs of PDM alliance have comes its logical end, adding, deceiving public is the old habit of the opposition but it could not fool the masses anymore.

Opposition parties who trying to unite again are just following their personal agendas to save their political future, she added.

She said despite all negative propaganda of the opposition, Pakistan is stronger and more stable than before under vision of Prime minister Imran Khan.

She said budget 2021-22 would reflected aspirations of the common people as it would be an exemplary and revolutionary budget which would start mega development oriented projects besides laying a net ofindustries.

Firdous also assured that budget would also bring about revolution in education, agriculture, health and IT sectors as well.