HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that countdown of opposition parties has started after their defeat in the Senate and their politics of confrontation has come to an end.

While talking to media at Kotri railway station, the minister said he had already predicted that Sadiq Sanjrani will retain as Chairman Senate.

Sheikh Rashid vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon overcome financial challenges created by previous rulers through loot and plunder of national exchequer.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Railways rapidly moving forward to become profitable organization and it had earned Rs.

12 billion extra revenue as compared to previous year's earning.

Sheikh Rashid said now focus was on the development of railway track, adding that 1800 kilometer long Main Line-1 (ML-1) project, would be completed with the help of China during the tenure Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid arrived Sehwan Sharif from Larkana in special train and visited shrine of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz where he laid wreath on the mausoleum and offered fateha.

He was accompanied by Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway Karachi and other officers.