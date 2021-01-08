UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Criticism Should Be Accepted With Open Heart: Raja Zafar Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Opposition's criticism should be accepted with open heart: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq on Friday said the criticism by the opposition on government policies should be accepted with an open heart as it was part of the democratic norms.

Speaking in the Upper of Parliament, Raja Zafar Ul Haq urged the government to address the issues being raised by the opposition members.

Newly elected Senator Nusrat Shaheen strongly condemned the Mach incident, in which poor mine labourers were brutally murdered.

Thanking her the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for giving her an opportunity to become the member of the Senate, she expressed her resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of her province Balochistan and Pakistan.

She also paid glowing tribute to the people of Kashmir who had been struggling for freedom.

Senator Nusrat highly praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which was even acknowledged at international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Poor Parliament Progress Government Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

18 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

22 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

26 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.