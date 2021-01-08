ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq on Friday said the criticism by the opposition on government policies should be accepted with an open heart as it was part of the democratic norms.

Speaking in the Upper of Parliament, Raja Zafar Ul Haq urged the government to address the issues being raised by the opposition members.

Newly elected Senator Nusrat Shaheen strongly condemned the Mach incident, in which poor mine labourers were brutally murdered.

Thanking her the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership for giving her an opportunity to become the member of the Senate, she expressed her resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of her province Balochistan and Pakistan.

She also paid glowing tribute to the people of Kashmir who had been struggling for freedom.

Senator Nusrat highly praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, which was even acknowledged at international level.