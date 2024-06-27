Opposition’s Cut Motions Unrelated To Law Ministry: Attaullah Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the cut motions of the opposition members had noting to do with the Ministry of Law and Justice
Instead of demands for grants of the Law Ministry, their discussions focused solely on the judiciary's internal matters, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.
The minister said the opposition legislators highlighted issues unrelated to the Law Ministry. They even did not mention the funds specifically allocated for ensuring common people's access to justice, he added.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was chairing session, put the cut motions pertaining to the Law and Justice Division for the approval of the House. However, the same were ultimately rejected and the demands for grants put forth by the Ministry of Law and Justice received approval.
