LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the demand of the political opponents for holding early elections is not valid in any case.

The government will complete its constitutional term. The role of Mohsin Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in making Pakistan a nuclear power state will always be remembered. He was truly a hero of the Pakistani nation.

In a media statement issued here from Governor House, the Governor said that since PTI had come to power, opposition parties had been dreaming of overthrowing the government but their dreams will never come true. There was no chance for pre-mature elections for 2023. The people had given us the mandate for 5 years and opposition should play its role as given in constitution. The opposition parties must respect the government's mandate.

Opposition parties should support the government on electoral reforms to make the next general elections in the country transparent instead of protesting in the streets and help government in giving the overseas Pakistanis right to vote.

Overseas Pakistanis had the constitutional and democratic right to vote which they must get.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that when PTI came in power, Pakistan was on verge of economic bankruptcy but the government took all possible steps to save the country from going bankrupt.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to solve other problems. Providing basic amenities to the people was also the top priority of the government.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mohsin Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan had played an exemplary role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. The nation will always remember this hero who made the defense of Pakistan invincible.

May Allah grant him with highest ranks in Jannah. Our deepest condolences were with the family of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.