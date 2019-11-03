UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Demand Of PM's Resignation Not Acceptable: Ali Muhammad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Opposition's demand of PM's resignation not acceptable: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said that it was not morally correct on the part of opposition to demand resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman was rejected by the people even in his own constituency in the general elections last year.

The PTI's government was not "worried at all" over the JUI-F's Azadi march, but what they were saying is not acceptable to PTI government, Ali Muhammad talking to private news channel said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in constitution and freedom of expression but it could not allow few thousands people to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister.

He said this demand is not acceptable for the people of the country, adding, it is very interesting that the JUI (F) chief is talking about the Kashmir issue.

Maulana headed the Kashmir Committee for ten years but he did not highlight the issue at any world forum, he criticized.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted the core issue on world's biggest platform and now the issue and Indian atrocities are being discussed globally.

PTI government would continue these efforts under the honest leadership of Imran Khan, he said adding, electoral loss could only be regained by performing again in elections.

"He was rejected by his people of his constituency. Now, he is leading his so-called Azadi March which I would term as 'Barbadi March'", he said.

Replying a query, the minister said if untoward incident would happen and damage caused, the responsibility of it would be on the opposition, not on the government as per the agreement.

