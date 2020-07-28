(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said the 35 points of the opposition's demands encircle their single objective of abolishing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite the fact that all the cases in NAB were framed against them during their respective rival governments.

He termed the opposition's demands for making amendments of their choice as illogical.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, the minister said, PTI had the political narrative of across the board accountability and that the party workers and voters question them about the same.

To a question about the Opposition's concerns regarding human rights issues in NAB laws, Fawad Chaudhry said that objections on such issues could be addressed mutually but there must be some common points of priority between the Opposition and the government to take it forward.