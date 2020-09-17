UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Design On FATF Legislation Failed: Faisla Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday that opposition's design on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation failed in a joint sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Thursday that opposition's design on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) legislation failed in a joint sitting.

Talking to a private news channel he said parliamentarians are real public representative.

He said FATF required that there should be no money laundering, black money and terror financing in Pakistan, which is in the national interest of Pakistan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government support it.

On the other hand, the opposition wanted to blackmail the government in its own interest on the national interest, he added.

