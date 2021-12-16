(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda Thursday said the government would complete its constitutional term expressing the hope that the PTI would win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its performance and deliverance of good governance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's desire of toppling the government through undemocratic means would remain a dream.

Vawda said the opposition was trying to remain alive among the masses by controversial statements, adding the people would not tolerate biased statements against the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was habitual of attacking institutions and using them for their vested interests.

He said the people had expressed their full confidence in the honest and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they knew that he (prime minister) was the only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to resolve all the national issues amicably.

He said 99.99 per cent Overseas Pakistanis were voters of the PTI and they were in love with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan's whole life was full of challenges and he always emerged as victorious.

Replying to a question, he said inflation was a global issue after the COVID-19 and the the incumbent government was making all out efforts to overcome it in the country.

Vawda said almost the whole Sharif family was sitting abroad as they were declared absconders from the courts.