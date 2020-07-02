UrduPoint.com
Oppositions Don't Discuss Public Issue In NA: Dr Ramesh Kumar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Thursday said the opposition parties had not discussed the public issues on the floor of Parliament, rather they usually talk about the personal issues or corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Thursday said the opposition parties had not discussed the public issues on the floor of Parliament, rather they usually talk about the personal issues or corruption cases.

No case was registered against oppositions during PTI regimes and they were registered in 2002, however our leadership was committed to carry out the process of accountability, he said talking to a private channel.

He further said the PTI government would not make any compromise accountability process across the board by taking actions against corrupts and plunderers.

The PTI government had formed joint investigation teams (JITs) and commissions, their reports were made public and the actions were being taken against the responsible, he added.

He said,"We are ready for consultation with opposition for reforms in judicial system and other institutions.

Keeping all differences aside, he said we should promote the trade, travel and tourism with regional countries, he stated.

