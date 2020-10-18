UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Drama Aims To Hide Corruption: CM's Aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that masses had rejected opposition parties and now they were staging dramas to hide the corruption of their leaders.

Talking to media the advisor said that the alliance of the leaders of eleven flopped political leaders was no threat to elected government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced in unequivocal terms that he would not give NRO to corrupt politicians. Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that elected government will complete its constitutional term in any circumstances.

