ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State on Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the dream of opposition to oust the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will never come true.

Talking to a private news channel she said, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have failed in their nefarious designs to destabilize the government.

State Minister said the all other political parties were opposing not to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Zartaj said the government was trying hard to make country green and initiated billion tree project across the country, adding that a bigger chunk of the budget was allocated for greener Pakistan through different programmes.

She also appreciated efforts of the PTI government for fighting case of Kashmir in United Nations General Assembly fearlessly and exposed Modi's real face to the world.

Punjab government was also talking essential measure to control smog as it was the matter of provincial government, she added.