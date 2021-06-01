Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said opposition's dream to overthrow provincial government would remain elusive

Talking to a private news channel, she said those who were hatching conspiracies against Punjab government would be disappointed again.

The special assistant said the opposition parties just wanted to create chaos to halt the ongoing corruption cases against them and country's development.

Firdous said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had itself splitted in groups for their vested interests and now they were scared of each others.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its mandate enshrined by the Constitution and people.

She said (P) was out of PDM and now it was a "Dacoits Movement".

Firdous said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had divided into 'S and M' factions elaborating 'S' for Shehbaz and 'M' for Maryam.

She said uncle and niece were not on one page as both of them had different narratives.

She said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the road to progress and keep on struggling against corruption mafia.