UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Dream To Overthrow Punjab Govt To Remain Elusive: Firdous

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:23 PM

Opposition's dream to overthrow Punjab govt to remain elusive: Firdous

Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said opposition's dream to overthrow provincial government would remain elusive

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said opposition's dream to overthrow provincial government would remain elusive.

Talking to a private news channel, she said those who were hatching conspiracies against Punjab government would be disappointed again.

The special assistant said the opposition parties just wanted to create chaos to halt the ongoing corruption cases against them and country's development.

Firdous said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had itself splitted in groups for their vested interests and now they were scared of each others.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its mandate enshrined by the Constitution and people.

She said (P) was out of PDM and now it was a "Dacoits Movement".

Firdous said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had divided into 'S and M' factions elaborating 'S' for Shehbaz and 'M' for Maryam.

She said uncle and niece were not on one page as both of them had different narratives.

She said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the road to progress and keep on struggling against corruption mafia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Road Progress Muslim Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

DEWA’s 250MW hydroelectric power plant work prog ..

12 minutes ago

SEHA&#039;s smoking cessation programme helps over ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand joins Artemis Accords to cooperate wit ..

4 minutes ago

East China's Jiangsu reports human infection of H1 ..

4 minutes ago

Xi stresses improving China's international commun ..

4 minutes ago

Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other coun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.