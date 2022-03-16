(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Wednesday said that the oppositions' dream to defeat the government against a no-confidence move would not come true and the next 48 hours remain crucial for the ruling government and its allied political parties.

"Conspiracies were being hatched against the PTI-led government from day one and this anti-democratic conspiracy of corrupt opposition parties would get defeated", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He expressed his confidence that all political allied parties were fully intact and they would support the government on a no-trust move but the opposition was trying to create a rift among them, adding opposition would not succeed in its negative agendas.

Replying to a query, he said that the opposition holding meetings with our allied political parties which is just a part of democracy but the government was not afraid of this process.

He criticized that PPP was utilizing their wealth for winning a no-confidence move, adding, opposition within their campuses is afraid of the government and failed to gather people in their public meetings.

Usman Dar said that Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf government never believed in politics of sale and purchase of votes, adding, we want transparency and a corrupt-free nation.

He said public gatherings of PTI was proved successful against opposition and the nation stands firmly with the brave and sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan.