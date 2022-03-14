Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the opposition's each attempt to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) had failed during the last three and a half years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that the opposition's each attempt to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) had failed during the last three and a half years.

Addressing a overseas Pakistanis convention here, he said that the opposition also tried their best to bargain over each public interest legislation, adding, they also held long march, threatened to submit their resignation from the assemblies and held protests but Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly denied to give them the NRO.

He said they were used to get NRO in the past, adding, "they have nothing to do with the people's problems but want to protect their corruption and money laundering." Faisal Javed said that now opposition again started a new drama of so-called no-confidence motion to blackmail the government. He said that an historic public rally would be organized at D-chowk before one day of no-confidence motion. He said that large number of Overseas Pakistanis would also participate in the public rally.

Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that opposition cannot cross the figure of 154 in the so-called no-confidence motion. He said that those who brought no-confidence motion were corrupt and also convicted from the courts.

He said that the opposition's politics have come to an end, as they lost trust in their lawmakers and quarantined themselves due to fear.

Faisal Javed said that after failure of no-confidence motion, the opposition should permanently isolate their lawmakers.

He said that health card was a revolutionary welfare programme started by the present government. "The people are well aware of the poor-friendly initiatives including Ehsaas, Kamayab Jawan program and Panagahs projects supporting social development." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also get two -third majority in 2023 general elections on the basis of his government's performance.

He added that many wealthy states were unable to give health insurance but Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended this facility to all people. "PM Khan has many cards including health card, honesty card, bravery card etc to win next elections," he said.

The Senator said that many among the opposition's majority also believed that only Prime Minister Imran Khan was capable to take the country out of the crisis.

He said Pakistan had given great sacrifices in the war on terror, where the nation was praising Prime Minister Imran Khan for an independent foreign policy.

He said that during the 10 years of PML-N and PPP governments over 400 drone strikes were carried out on the country, adding that Asif Zardari during his visit to USA agreed to continue drone attacks on innocent people.

He also appreciated the contributions of the overseas Pakistanis in strengthening the national economy by sending record remittances.

He concluded that the present government revived the country's economy and was uplifted now after myriad of efforts.

Later, he also replied various questions of the overseas Pakistanis at the convention.