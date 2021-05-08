UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Efforts Only To Save Corruption: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that neither incompetent opposition parties have any agenda nor strategy for the people rather all their efforts were to save their corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that neither incompetent opposition parties have any agenda nor strategy for the people rather all their efforts were to save their corruption.

The chief minister said that PDM was creating hindrance in the development and progress of the country.

He termed the PDM's attitude, on the national challenge like coronavirus, a tragedy.

Usman Buzdar said that PDM put the lives of people in danger for the sake of their vested interest in the past and now people were fully aware of their designs.

These elements gave priority to their negative politics on the lives of the people. He said that PDM had always neglected and left the people alone in every crisis. They do not even bother to change their negative attitude despite the third wave of corona pandemic.

The chief minister said that the situation was becoming alarming due to the third wave of coronavirus and public cooperation was utmost necessary to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The CM further maintained that the incumbent government only wanted the progress and prosperity of the country adding that the politics of anarchy and chaos had not succeeded before and will meet the same fate in future as well.

Now only the politics of public service will prevail here, the chief minister asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had got the mandate for five yearswhich will be completed.

Conspiratorial elements will continue to create hue and cry, he added.

