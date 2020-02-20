Defense Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Thursday said opposition parties have democratic right to hold public rallies and demonstrations against the government but within the ambit of the constitution however no one would be allowed to take law in hands

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Defense Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Thursday said opposition parties have democratic right to hold public rallies and demonstrations against the government but within the ambit of the constitution however no one would be allowed to take law in hands.

He said this while inaugurating ASC Housing Colony Phase-II as chief guest. Chairman Standing Committee on Power and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak, MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and others also addressed the function.

No one is above the law and the country was in dire need of the national solidarity and the opposition keeping in view the present scenario in the country should also think over the matter that they should not be made part of any conspiracy aiming to destabilize Pakistan. Protests and demonstrations are beauty of democracy.

The Defense Minister made it clear that there was no danger to the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will complete its mandated period.

Its need of the hour to get the country out of huge financial debts and the government should be supported in its efforts to pull the country out of the economic quagmire.

He said improving socio-economic a lot of the poor people was top priority of the government, adding that Imran Khan soon after taking over reign of power, started efforts to restore national economy which was almost at the verge of bankruptcy.

The PM in a short span of one and a half year saved the country from being economically collapsed. The government of Imran Khan had inherited of very poor economy from its predecessors who had made the country indebted Rs30000 billion.

To pay the debts obtained by the previous governments the PTI government had to take further loans to clear the debt burden. The opposition have now realized that they could not destabilize the government after Imran Khan's successes on the economic front as the economic wheel has been put back on right track.

The opposition also realized that they could not inflict any damage to the popularity graph of the government despite launching day and night mischievous propaganda.

Therefore, he urged the opposition to restrict themselves to positive criticism instead of hatching conspiracies against the government.

The opposition parties should play their positive role in the parliament for addressing the problems of the masses.

The government steps for the weal of common people have started yielding positive results and the masses would see a visible change in their lives.