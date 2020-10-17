UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Flopped Show Was The Result Of Its Personal Agenda: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its personal agenda: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the Opposition's show was flopped despite holding it in a hometown of Nawaz Sharif's in-laws and stronghold of PML-N

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the Opposition's show was flopped despite holding it in a hometown of Nawaz Sharif's in-laws and stronghold of PML-N.

He said the local representatives of PML-N, particularly Pervez Rashid and Khurram Dastgir, should resign from their seats for their failure in bringing the crowd to the stadium to listen the address by Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the Federal Minister said that contrary to that, Imran Khan was leading a popular mass movement due to his national agenda in the interest of the people and the country.

He said that there were no unity, faith and discipline in the Opposition's flopped show of undisciplined and unorganized crowd.

There was nothing for the national interest in Gujranwala show by selfish and once rival political groups with their different agendas, he said and added that the speakers used derogatory language aiming to create provocation and political anarchy in the country.

Shibli Faraz said that after 40 years, Nawaz Sharif suddenly turned "revolutionary" on seeing odd situation against his corrupt political career.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Gujranwala Khurram Dastgir Khan From Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 30 People Detained at Saturday Rally in B ..

2 minutes ago

UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City signs MoU with Skyline Universi ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah FDI Office leads crucial WAIPA regional me ..

51 minutes ago

Imdaad honoured at Global FM Awards of Excellence ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.