ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the Opposition's show was flopped despite holding it in a hometown of Nawaz Sharif's in-laws and stronghold of PML-N.

He said the local representatives of PML-N, particularly Pervez Rashid and Khurram Dastgir, should resign from their seats for their failure in bringing the crowd to the stadium to listen the address by Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the Federal Minister said that contrary to that, Imran Khan was leading a popular mass movement due to his national agenda in the interest of the people and the country.

He said that there were no unity, faith and discipline in the Opposition's flopped show of undisciplined and unorganized crowd.

There was nothing for the national interest in Gujranwala show by selfish and once rival political groups with their different agendas, he said and added that the speakers used derogatory language aiming to create provocation and political anarchy in the country.

Shibli Faraz said that after 40 years, Nawaz Sharif suddenly turned "revolutionary" on seeing odd situation against his corrupt political career.