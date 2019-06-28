UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Future Strategy To Bring Good News For People: Zardari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Opposition's future strategy to bring good news for people: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Thursday said that future strategy of the opposition parties would bring good news for the people.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House, Asif Zardari said that a comprehensive programme had been chalked out by the opposition parties in All Parties Conference (APC).

He said the government had no feeling that what was happening with the masses, adding that "I don't think that any of the opposition parties is pursuing the thinking of any outside force." Asif Zardari claimed that the PPP government in its tenures also took loans from the IMF but it was on our own conditions.

To a question about replacement of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, he said the change of Chairman Senate would prove there was harmony among the opposition parties.

About Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's opposition to launch a movement against the government, he said that PPP did not want to derail the democracy.

To another question about non participation of Chief of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal in APC, Zardari said that it was his own decision.

