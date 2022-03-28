UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Game Over Now: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Opposition's game over now: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday gave a message to the opposition parties that their" Game is over now".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday gave a message to the opposition parties that their" Game is over now".

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties no-trust motion would be failed against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said opposition parties would not be able to understand what happened with them, adding people would listen more good news in coming hours.

He said despite of using heavy amount , the opposition would be defeated in no-trust motion against the prime minister.

