(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting and Heritage Senator Faisal Javed said on Sunday that attendance in Imran Khan's protest rally was largest because of his popularity among the masses for his struggle against corrupt political system.

He said that the gathering of PDM could not be compared with PTI's rally as inconsistent to Imran Khan, the leaders of the Opposition alliance have no direct affiliation with their ordinary workers.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Sunday, he said that the excitement of people was evident at PTI's rallies whereas people from remote villages were forcibly brought to the PDM's flop show against their willingness.

Even only 5 percent citizens of Karachi attended the Opposition's rally at Bagh e Jinnah, he expressed.