Opposition's Gathering For APC Just To Protect Their Illegal Asset, Money: Shibli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Opposition's gathering for APC just to protect their illegal asset, money: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the gatherings of opposition in the wake of 'all parties conference' was just to protect their illegal asset and money.

The present government would never come under pressure by the tactics being used to avoid the corruption cases, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He proposed the opposition parties to desist befooling the nation. He said opposition parties were engaged in political point-scoring to make the financial action task force (FATF) bill controversial.

The minister said the present government had made efforts for the passage of FATF bill on demand of international community.

The bill approved by the joint session of the Parliament was in the interest of the country, he added.

Those involved in corruption and money laundering cases were afraid after the passage of FATF bill, he added.

