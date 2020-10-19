UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Opposition's Grand Alliance Only Narrative For Fulfilling Their Vested-interests': Shehryar Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

'Opposition's grand alliance only narrative for fulfilling their vested-interests': Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Parliament's Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday hit out at opposition's new grand alliance that incumbent government was not in the least bothered about it and PM Imran Khan with his team would never back down from holding the corrupt mafia accountable.

Talking to a private news channel , he said present government was not afraid from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest demonstration and rallies as corrupt opposition was totally failed in gathering people for Gujranwala procession.

He lashes out that those who were enemies in the past are now get united against the government and fighting for their personal agenda instead of protecting the national interests and highlighting Kashmir cause.

He said that the public will not let the intentions of opposition succeed in any case as the nation knew the reality of the opposition's alliance and real faces of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed.

Afridi further emphasized the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corrupt mafia and reiterated that accountability was a mission which won't be compromised by the government.

He also said that the Kashmir issue was not on the agenda of the opposition which showed its leaders' ignorance towards important national issues.

He criticized the recently formed alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the opposition should seriously raise the issue of Kashmir instead of following foreign agenda.

He said some opposition leaders spoke the language of the enemy and targeted the national institutions in their speeches, which will not be allowed.

Replying a Question, he said launching protest was the right of every citizen but violating law and order situation anywhere in the country, would not be tolerated.

He said Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror so we should all respect them.

While admitting the facts of high inflation being faced by common man, he assured that the Imran Khan was the only leader who could address the issue of inflation.

He added that all out efforts would be made to control prices of daily use items.

Opposition's alliance was only being constituted to get NRO for party leaders adding that no one would be granted NRO and compromise on corruption is out of question.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Protest Army Law And Order Parliament Man Gujranwala Alliance Afridi All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sindh police arrests Captain (retd Safdar for viol ..

17 minutes ago

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

23 minutes ago

PTCL appoints Matthew Willsher as President & CEO

25 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel sign historic joint communique on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.