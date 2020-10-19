ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Parliament's Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday hit out at opposition's new grand alliance that incumbent government was not in the least bothered about it and PM Imran Khan with his team would never back down from holding the corrupt mafia accountable.

Talking to a private news channel , he said present government was not afraid from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest demonstration and rallies as corrupt opposition was totally failed in gathering people for Gujranwala procession.

He lashes out that those who were enemies in the past are now get united against the government and fighting for their personal agenda instead of protecting the national interests and highlighting Kashmir cause.

He said that the public will not let the intentions of opposition succeed in any case as the nation knew the reality of the opposition's alliance and real faces of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed.

Afridi further emphasized the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corrupt mafia and reiterated that accountability was a mission which won't be compromised by the government.

He also said that the Kashmir issue was not on the agenda of the opposition which showed its leaders' ignorance towards important national issues.

He criticized the recently formed alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the opposition should seriously raise the issue of Kashmir instead of following foreign agenda.

He said some opposition leaders spoke the language of the enemy and targeted the national institutions in their speeches, which will not be allowed.

Replying a Question, he said launching protest was the right of every citizen but violating law and order situation anywhere in the country, would not be tolerated.

He said Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror so we should all respect them.

While admitting the facts of high inflation being faced by common man, he assured that the Imran Khan was the only leader who could address the issue of inflation.

He added that all out efforts would be made to control prices of daily use items.

Opposition's alliance was only being constituted to get NRO for party leaders adding that no one would be granted NRO and compromise on corruption is out of question.