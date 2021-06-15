Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said if the opposition parties think they may stop the government in the passage of budget in the center and the provinces, they are a bunch of day-dreamers

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly-built government school building in Village 515 GB Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday, he said there was no hurdle in the passage of the budget for the government as the allies stand by it, adding that the government enjoys the public support as well.

Governor Punjab also inaugurated a Solar System at the University of Agriculture (UoA) Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh Campus besides opening of a Water Filtration Plant by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at Chak 289 GB, Pir Mahal.

MNA Riaz Ahmad Fatiana, MPA Syed Ahmad Saadi, Central Vice-President Chaudhry Ishfaaq, and Haji Mohammad Ramzan were also present on this occasion.

Governor Punjab said the government was taking practical steps to bring about improvement in the education, health and other sectors, adding that Pakistan was moving forward on the economic front.

Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in politics of principles and working tirelessly for the development, prosperity and stability of the country.

He said the government will thwart the negative political campaign by the opposition, adding that opposition's war of words on the budget tantamount to public enmity.

Governor Punjab said despite COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal and Punjab governments had allocated sufficient funds for education, health, clean drinking water and public welfare.

He said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term and all promises made to the public will be fulfilled, adding that the government had taken exemplary steps to root out corruption and to bring reforms in public institutions.

Regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Punjab government had allocated funds for clean drinking water in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. He said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working expeditiously for the provision of safe drinking water in the cities as well as villages.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar said work was underway on Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects worth five billion rupees, adding that no impediment in the provision of safe drinking water will be tolerated and the promise of providing safe drinking water will be fulfilled at the earliest.