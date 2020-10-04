UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Hopes Of NRO From Assemblies Sink After Passage Of FATF Bills: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Sunday said that the opposition was trying to seek NRO on roads after failure to get it from the parliament.

"After passage of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills from the parliament, they (opposition parties) got disappointed as their hopes of getting NRO from the assemblies have died," he said in his tweet.

The minister said it seemed some new elections were held in last one month as all of a sudden, the opposition decided to get on roads against the alleged rigging in elections.

He said in fact the opposition was trying to pressurize the government to get some relief.

"Now they (opposition) have come to the conclusion that there is no chance of NRO in assemblies, therefor they are now trying to search it on roads," he remarked.

