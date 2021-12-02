RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Wednesday that biometric system of voting was a source of anxiety for the opposition prompting it to raise hue and cry at any forum they come across.

Talking to APP he said that opposition parties had always stolen mandate in past through rigging in elections, something they would no more be enjoying any further and their hue and cry and anxiety tantamount to admitting defeat well before elections.

He said, for the first time since independence, the PTI government diverted resources to South Punjab uplift adding that a huge sum of Rs 14 billion was being spent alone in Rajanpur district on 119 public welfare and facilitation projects.

He said that government has won the hearts of the people by granting voting rights to expatriate Pakistanis who were playing significant role in national development by sending their hard earned money back home.

He said that past rulers always kept masses confined to mere dreams but continued to fill their coffers with public resources leaving the masses deprived. This, he added, had a negative impact on national development process and hurt the social fabric.

Contrary to this, the democratic and people-friendly government of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) took revolutionary steps to provide relief to the downtrodden on priority.

He said that country was now on a path to progress due to prudent policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan elevated Pakistan's stature in the international community by virtue of better foreign and interior policy, the minister said.

Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Minister Sardar Bahadur Khan Dareshak said that the Rs 14 billion package included four schemes of higher education comprising education University, degree colleges, and others. school education, Mother and child hospital, Qutb Canal, sports, Parks and link roads were also part of the package.

He said that under the annual development program, eight schemes of Primary health sector will be completed in Rajanpur district at a cost of over Rs 3.20 billion, nine (9) schemes of public health engineering,16 schemes of local government and four schemes of Rescue Emergency were also part of ADP.

He further informed that 13 schemes of the highways development will cost more than 2.78 billion while Rs.750 million earmarked for maintenance and rehabilitation of 30 km long roads.

Minister said that timely completion of public and welfare schemes would be ensured.