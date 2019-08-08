UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition's Hue & Cry, Just To Save Personal Interests: Fayyazul Hassan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:44 PM

Opposition's hue & cry, just to save personal interests: Fayyazul Hassan

Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday, criticizing Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's reaction in Parliament over Marryum Nawaz 's arrest, said parliament was a supreme forum to address national issues and not for raising hue and cry for personal interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday, criticizing Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's reaction in Parliament over Marryum Nawaz 's arrest, said parliament was a supreme forum to address national issues and not for raising hue and cry for personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bilawal's irrational reaction had indicated that he felt insecure as he holds enormous property abroad and could not produce money trail just like Marruym.

"The Kashmir issue is being discussed every where and even people across the globe are showing their concern for the innocent victims of Kashmir but the opposition leaders are least bothered about this and rather busy in playing political cards", he said.

It seemed they wanted to get political gains over Kashmir issue, he added.

"National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigative, independent institution and may call anyone for the investigation" he said adding NAB was working in accordance to Constitution.

He further said PTI came into power on the name of accountability , the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring all the looted money back just to strengthen the national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Parliament Hue Money May All Opposition

Recent Stories

PALS RESCUE saves 176 lives this monsoon season

18 minutes ago

Town-I Peshawar passes annual budget of Rs 1.58 bn ..

22 seconds ago

Prime Minister chairs first meeting of National De ..

24 seconds ago

Police workshop at regional training centre Lahore ..

27 seconds ago

Corporate sector being facilitated to encourage lo ..

29 seconds ago

Nation, political parties united on Indian illegal ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.