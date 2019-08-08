(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday, criticizing Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's reaction in Parliament over Marryum Nawaz 's arrest, said parliament was a supreme forum to address national issues and not for raising hue and cry for personal interests

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bilawal's irrational reaction had indicated that he felt insecure as he holds enormous property abroad and could not produce money trail just like Marruym.

"The Kashmir issue is being discussed every where and even people across the globe are showing their concern for the innocent victims of Kashmir but the opposition leaders are least bothered about this and rather busy in playing political cards", he said.

It seemed they wanted to get political gains over Kashmir issue, he added.

"National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigative, independent institution and may call anyone for the investigation" he said adding NAB was working in accordance to Constitution.

He further said PTI came into power on the name of accountability , the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring all the looted money back just to strengthen the national economy.