Opposition's Immature Attitude To Put Lives, Economy At Risk: Ali Muhammad Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:26 PM

Opposition's immature attitude to put lives, economy at risk: Ali Muhammad Khan

State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday asked the opposition parties to show political maturity as their selfish immature behaviour has been put both the lives and national economy at stake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday asked the opposition parties to show political maturity as their selfish immature behaviour has been put both the lives and national economy at stake.

Talking to a Private news channel, he warned that the situation could be further alarming and Covid-19 would cast devastating effects if the SOPs and decisions of the NCOC were not implemented in letter and spirit.

He said opposition was doing politics only for self-interest despite the fact that the second wave of the virus was lethal, adding, the implementation on the SOPs would not be possible in public gatherings.

Ali said the opposition's attempt to divide the nation at this time of trial is very unfortunate as it is time of difficulty, we all move forward with sense of kindness for the distressed humanity.

"The opposition should work for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus instead of holding rallies," he added.

"Opposition is destroying people's lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO but government categorically clear that opposition can hold a million Jalsas but will not get any NRO," he mentioned.

Minister said at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan was leading the fight against coronavirus, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz was indulging in criticism for the sake of criticism which was regrettable.

