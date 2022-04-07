UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Irresponsible Attitude Affects Economy Very Badly: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that due to irresponsible attitude of the opposition, national economy was on the brink.

Talking to media persons here, he said that fresh elections were the only viable option to come out of the present crisis.

He said that today Rupee had further depreciated against Dollar owing to the ongoing political crises.

He called for constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the lettergate issue.

He said that Speaker's ruling and the Prime Minister's power to dissolve the National Assembly were two separate things.

He said that powers of judiciary and the parliament were well defined in the constitution and one institution could not interfere in others domain.

