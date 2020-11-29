UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Irresponsible Attitude Gives New Life To COVID-19: CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that second wave of COVID-19 has become dangerous with having non-traditional symptoms therefore preventive measures were utmost necessary.

In a media statement issued here, the chief minister said that coronavirus was about to be eradicated from the country but highly irresponsible attitude of the opposition parties gave this virus new life.

Buzdar said that these rejected elements first spread the virus of corruption and now they were becoming the source of multiplying the coronavirus by holding the public meetings.

He said opposition parties' public meetings do not affect the government at all.

He warned the PDM leadership that they should desist from playing with the lives of the poor masses. He also cautioned the political opponents that government will never allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state.

Chief Minister said the law will take its course in case of the violations of the SOPs of the coronavirus prevention.

He regretted that the opposition was not realizing its national obligations during the coronavirus epidemic.

"Protecting the masses from the virus is the need of the hour rather than holding public gatherings," he said and added that the government was making serious efforts for preventing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in the country but the rejected elements were busy in doing "Jalsa politics." Buzdar said that there was no justification of holding public meetings under the recent situation of coronavirus pandemic and government will not allow anyone to compromise the lives of common man under any pretext.

He expressed sorrow that the opposition parties had put the national interests at the backburnerfor their petty political interests.

