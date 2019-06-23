UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Late Night Decision To Hold APC Leaves Questions: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:10 PM

Opposition's late night decision to hold APC leaves questions: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari Sunday said the late night decision of APC by opposition was a big question mark as people were well aware of the reason for which the opposition was in hurry.

He said everyone knew that meanings of the APC was nothing except "Apne Pyaron Ki Corruption".

The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of PMA Okara on Sunday.

Syed Sumsam Bokahri said the PML-N had put its own president into hot water, adding the efforts to block the way of the government could not succeed.

He said the PTI government would fulfill all its promises, including establishment of South Punjab province.

The minister said the narrative of the PTI government was development and prosperity, adding health and education were foremost priorities in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said for the first time in the history of Punjab such a huge budget had been allocated for health sector.

He added that the government would protect rights of doctors and they should also take care of patients.

