MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said that Opposition was responsible for inflation as it did nothing for masses during 38 years of their rule and the masses were paying price for their corruption and ill-conceived policies.

The Opposition parties making undue criticism on the incumbent government, he said this during a ceremony in the city.

Past governments took huge loans and instead of spending these on masses, they settled their kids abroad with looted money.

The leaders of Opposition parties made illegal assets in different countries, he maintained.

Now, the both political parties of Opposition were making undue criticism.

The inflation in the country was due to wrong policies of the previous governments. About uplift work in city, the provincial minister remarked that development work was heading forward with rapid pace.

The masses will avail benefits of the uplift work in near future. Dr Akhtar Malik observed that the government was paying immense focus on basic issues of the masses.

The government is very much interested in delivery of facilities at gross root level.