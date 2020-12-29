Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the Opposition's letter of resignation would be accepted after completion of scrutinizing process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the Opposition's letter of resignation would be accepted after completion of scrutinizing process.

The resignation letter of Opposition parties could be accepted after required procedure adopted by assembly speaker, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari had taken all the revenge from PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif on resignation issue, he opined.

About Maryam Nawaz, the minister said she had no political career.

Replying to a question about arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said the action was taken in assets beyond mean case.

He made it clear that NAB was working independently and the government was not meddling in the affairs of the NAB.