Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday, criticizing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman' s plan to lock down federal capital (next month), termed it an opposition tactic to achieve personal and political gains

Talking to a private news channel, she said the nation was witnessing the whole scenario as at this crucial time when world community was looking towards the burning issue Kashmir, JUI-F was busy in political point-scoring.

"PPP and PML-N 's statements about the Mulana 's lock down plan point out that both opposition parties will not support him on this particular issue," she said�adding since the day one, the opposition was doing politics with each other and the divided opposition could not defeat the government.

She said Prime minister's diplomatic initiative lead to holding a United Nations Security Council meeting on decade-old Kashmir dispute,�adding it happened after 50 years since former regimes, which remained busy in non-issues, failed to accomplish such goals.

Appreciating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' s leadership, she said Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's resolve to extend all possible political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attained their right to self-determination.

" PPP leader Bilawal's�speeches and allegations against the government show his political immaturity, as in spite of focusing on improving Karachi affairs, he has been criticizing the federal government," she added.

She said the residents of Sindh province were deprived of their rights due to inefficiency of the provincial government.� Responding to another question regarding the issuance of production orderfor Faryal Talpur, she said the issue was not relevant for federal government,rather it was internal matter of the Sindh government.