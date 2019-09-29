(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said that opposition's lockdown plan fraught with violence and riot was not in the interest of Pakistan and the nation.

Talking to media after addressing to 'Aafaq Ambala Arain Convention' here, he advised the opposition to talk of unity and solidarity instead of violence and riot because country could not afford politics of agitation.

Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had justified his role of Ambassador to Kashmir in the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) and the opposition parties must refrain from criticizing the PM's speech at the UNGA just for political gains because Imran Khan had not only presented Kashmir issue but also the cause of entire Muslim Ummah.

He said that today, Pakistan needed more unity than ever before, therefore, all segments of society must have to play their due role in this regard.

He said that Imran Khan's speech in UNGA was remarkable and historic by all aspect, and entire nation was standing united with him, as for as opposition was concerned their Primary job was to criticize the government.

The governor said that steps were being taken on emergency bases for speedy economic growth of the country and every new day would bring development and prosperity to the country.

To a question, he said, "PTI is a democratic party and we have always supported peaceful protests, every political party and person has the right for peaceful protest and if anyone will try to create chaos and agitation in the name of protest, this will not be beneficial for the country." To another query, the governor said that PTI came into power through public votes and it would complete its constitutional term of five years, asserting, "We are not afraid of lockdowns and protests. We have always advocated unity and solidarity. Despite opposition's strong criticism, we are talking of unity." He said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistani would not let the innocent people of occupied Kashmir alone in their just struggle for attaining the right to self-determination.