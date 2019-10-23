UrduPoint.com
Opposition's March Be Considered Conspiracy To Divert Attention From Kashmir: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the holding of so-called Azadi March by the opposition parties would be considered a conspiracy to divert attention of prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said the holding of so-called Azadi March by the opposition parties would be considered a conspiracy to divert attention of prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the cause of Kashmir at all international forums including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop gruesome gross human rights violations and bloodbath in the occupied valley.

For the first time, Kashmir issue was internationalized due to comprehensive and prudent diplomacy of the PTI government, he added.

Faisal Javed said Imran Khan had declared himself an ambassador of Muslim Ummah in the United Nations General Assembly. The Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was pursuing foreign agenda, he added.

Replying to a question, he urged both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party refrain from doing politics on health issues of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

