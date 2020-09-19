UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Meeting Aims To Protect Corruption: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the opposition was being gathered in the name of APC only to protect their vested interests and plundered money

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday the opposition was being gathered in the name of APC only to protect their vested interests and plundered money.

In a statement, he said the sitting of opposition was not for the people but to save their corruption as they have no welfare agenda for the people. The opposition leaders have nothing to do with the problems of the people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that rejected elements were confused to see the country moving in the right direction.

The well-aware people of Pakistan know that these same parties looted the country's wealth and destroyed the economy, he said, adding now, these elements were creating the drama of APC.

He said the opposition leaders who were creating hue and cry were not even sincere with each other.

The opposition parties had failed before and this APCwould also fail, he concluded.

