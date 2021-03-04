UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Money-making Politics Causes Damage To Country: Ch Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:13 PM

Opposition's money-making politics causes damage to country: Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the money-making politics of opposition has caused damage to the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the money-making politics of opposition has caused damage to the country.

In a tweet after the Senate elections, the federal minister said that "Prime Minister Imran Khan will break the vicious cycle of the money-making politics in Pakistan".

The federal minister criticizing the opposition's politics said, "This is the opposition's politics; make a lot of money when you are in the government; invest money to come into the power when in the opposition; and make more money when back in power".

Such politics has caused severe damage to Pakistan and Imran Khan will continue his efforts to break this cycle, he said.

The minister said that a divide was visible, "On one hand, there is justice, while on the other, the bargainers. The decision will be made now", he said.

