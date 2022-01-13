UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Motion Seeking 'public Opinion' On Money Bill Rejected With Majority Vote

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

A motion to circulate the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 for the purpose of eliciting opinion on it from the lawmakers belonging to the opposition was rejected in the National Assembly with majority vote on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A motion to circulate the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 for the purpose of eliciting opinion on it from the lawmakers belonging to the opposition was rejected in the National Assembly with majority vote on Thursday.

On the demand of opposition, voting was ordered by Speaker Asad Qaiser on the motion. About 150 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion and 168 against.

Shazia Marri of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) moved an amendment by citing Rule 124 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 and demanded to circulate the money bill related to the supplementary finance bill.

She said the public should be given the right to decide about the bill and it should be circulated for eliciting their opinion.

PPPP's Abdul Qadiar Patel also made the same demand and asked to withdraw tax on items of children use, including milk and bicycles.

Ali Gohar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz opposed the supplementary bill, saying it would increase the problems for people. He demanded for timely decisions on the economic issues.

