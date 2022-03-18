UrduPoint.com

Opposition's Move Of No-confidence To Fail Badly: Asad Umer

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Opposition's move of no-confidence to fail badly: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said public through election would decide the fate of the country and opposition's move of no-confidence would fail badly.

It was the practice of the opposition parties to allure assembly members through different tactics, especially by presenting hefty amount before elections, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Asad Umer said the opposition parties should make sure the required number because they had presented the no-confidence motion against the government and added they would not be succeeded in their move.

