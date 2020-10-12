UrduPoint.com
Opposition's Movement Aimed To Avoid Accountability: Shaukat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Opposition's movement aimed to avoid accountability: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday while criticizing the opposition's movement said that it was meant to mount pressure on the government to avoid accountability.

Talking to media, he said the leaders of opposition parties were facing corruption charges and cases against them were under trial in courts of law, adding the government would not accept any pressure.

He said that the opposition's movement would be a futile exercise as their leaders including Nawaz Sharif was out of the country, Zardari was sick and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was not an elected member of any assembly.

Shaukat said the opposition were making hue and cry to save their skin from the accountability process and trying to make issues from non-issue.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country on path of development and progress and making efforts to provide maximum relief to poor people, adding that in past a few districts were the centers of all development projects and progress but today the PTI government has initiated development projects all across the country without any discrimination.

He said the KP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was paying due attention to development of underprivileged and backward areas on priority.

