Oppositions Must Wait For Next General Election: Mitha Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Oppositions must wait for next general election: Mitha Khan

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock & Dairy Development Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said the coalition government was united under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan and also determined to end sense of deprivation from province

Talking to APP, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Haji Mitha Khan said Chief Minister Balochistan has the power to remove any members of the collation partners from or induct into the government.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Balochistan Awami Party have alliance for eliminating corruption from province, strengthening of institutions and promoting development of Balochistan. "Opposition members should wait for next general election and must cooperate with provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan to ensure development of Balochistan for prosperity of people instead of merely accusing and criticizing on regime", he said.

Adviser Mitha Khan Kakar said for the first time Federal and provincial government were on one page to end sense of deprivation from people of Balochistan, adding that numbers of development schemes including communication, irrigation, education, health and livestock were underway in remote areas of Balochistan due to special attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan at province.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal was also taking exemplary measures to address problems of shortage of water which was main issues of public in respective areas of province including Quetta, aiming to ensure supply of clean water in the respective area.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan was also being struggled to ensure allocation of funds all districts of Balcohistan on equality basis for removing sense of deprivation of province.

He further added 70 years 'problem would not be addressed in one year which could take few years in resolving them but serious efforts were underway to resolve them on top priority basis for betterment of people, saying Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was becoming popular party in province and huge number of people were joining BAP owing to believed on serving of masses without determination in respective areas of Balochistan.

Mitha Khan said BAP would get maximum seats in local government election through its best performances and BAP's leaders and workers were being prepared for election of Local Government.

